EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Drivers asked to avoid part of Anthony Henday Drive after fatal crash

    Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Edmonton Police Service vehicle.
    Share

    Edmonton police asked drivers to avoid a portion of Anthony Henday Drive late Thursday night after a fatal two-vehicle crash.

    Officers are investigating a crash on the eastbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive between Ray Gibbons Drive and Yellowhead Trail.

    People did not say how many people died or were injured in the crash.

    More to come on Friday…

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News