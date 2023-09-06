Drone helps catch Alberta man who pointed a gun at Canadian Tire employees: RCMP

A 51-year-old man accused of stealing a gun from a Canadian Tire store before pointing it at employees is facing 14 charges after he was arrested with the help of a drone and a police dog.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called at 9:31 a.m. on Monday for a report that he broke into a gun cabinet and helped himself to a firearm and ammunition.

"The suspect began pointing the firearm at employees before running out the door," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote in a Wednesday news release.

"Once outside, the suspect was observed by responding officers running into a wooded area."

Mounties issued a "shelter-in-place" warning for nearby residents and dispatched a drone to search the area. The man was arrested in the woods with help from an RCMP dog.

The man has been charged with seven firearms offences as well as theft of a firearm, two counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of violating a probation order and mischief.

He has been remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The town of Rocky Mountain House is located roughly 200 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.