Drugs, 75K contraband cigarettes and $60K in cash seized in northern Alberta bust

An Alberta man is facing charges after the seizure of drugs, cash, and thousands of contraband cigarettes.

Police began investigating drug trafficking in the Peace River region last month. On July 14, a search warrant was issued at a home in the County of Northern Lights and on a vehicle associated with the investigation.

The following items were seized:

55 grams of cocaine

20 grams of methamphetamine

233 pills of MDMA

456 grams of psilocybin

8.7 kilograms of marihuana

Various quantities of MDMA and LSD

Over $61,000.00 in Canadian currency

Over 75 000 contraband cigarettes

A conducted energy weapon

Mason McSween, 26, of the rural Peace River area, has been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and distribution contrary to the cannabis act, possession of unstamped tobacco contrary to the excise act.

McSween has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Peace River Provincial Court on Aug. 29.