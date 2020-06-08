EDMONTON -- Earthquakes Canada reports that a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was felt in the Peace River area on Monday night.

The quake happened around 9 p.m.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake is often felt, but only causes minor damage.

The EMSC said there are approximately 30,000 earthquakes worldwide registering between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude.