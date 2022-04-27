Eddie Steele's 2015 Grey Cup championship ring stolen

EDMONTON -

Eddie Steele’s only Grey Cup championship ring was stolen from his glove compartment over Tuesday night, the retired CFLer says.

Steele, who played four seasons with Edmonton’s club, had hidden the ring behind documents in the glove compartment of his vehicle, which he had parked in the driveway of his family’s new home.

They took possession on the weekend and hadn’t yet cleared out the garage.

“I’ve had so many things over the years go missing during moves, so I thought if I had it locked in one secure place where I knew where it was, I wouldn’t have to think or worry about it getting misplaced in the move,” he told CTV News Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Former professional Edmonton footballer Eddie Steele says his only Grey Cup championship ring was stolen from his glove compartment the night of April 26, 2022.

“I just didn’t want to run that risk. And lo and behold, it ended up being a greater risk I took and I’m paying the price.”

He says the thief also broke into a second vehicle in the driveway – both vehicles had been visibly rummaged through – but the ring was the only item stolen.

Former professional Edmonton footballer Eddie Steele says his only Grey Cup championship ring was stolen from his glove compartment the night of April 26, 2022.

Steele earned the ring in 2015 with Edmonton.

“When I saw the ring wasn’t there, my heart just sunk,” Steele recalled.

“It’s my most prized possession.”

CUI JUMPS IN TO HELP

Steele appealed for help finding the ring on social media Wednesday morning.

Victor Cui, the club’s new president and CEO of four months, quickly offered to replace it.

@Eddie_Steele97 please DM me and I will buy you a new replacement ring — Victor Cui (@victorcui) April 27, 2022

While Steele hopes his original ring is returned, he said Cui’s offer gave him chills.

“I don’t know Victor Cui. We’ve had some interactions, but the fact that he’s willing to go out on a limb and help support me, that means a lot to me and that just goes to show the type of guy and the class that this guy has that’s [sic] running the Elks organization.”

Anyone with information about Steele’s ring is asked to contact him on social media.

Steele, 33, played eight seasons in the CFL before retiring in 2018. He briefly worked as a gameday radio analyst before being dismissed over criticism about the Edmonton club’s management.

Cui was named CEO in January, hired to make amends with the team’s “disgruntled fanbase” following a poor 2021 season.