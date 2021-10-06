Elks radio analyst fired for remarks on team's general manager

Edmonton -

A former member of Edmonton's Canadian Football League team has been fired from his role during Elks radio broadcasts on 630 CHED.

Eddie Steele spoke out last week on The Rod Pederson Show and said Elks general manager Brock Sunderland was to blame for the team's struggles this season.

"I think there’s some issues with him and just the way he conducts himself, the way he does business. It’s a trickle down effect throughout the organization," he said.

"He’s a major factor why we’re seeing the Elks in the situation that they’re in right now."

On Wednesday, Steele tweeted that he was no longer going to be a part of Elks broadcasts.

"I realize my mistakes in the situation, however I 100 per cent stand by what I said," he tweeted.

"It pains me to see the organization I love being operated this way. Ultimately I guess I wasn’t a 'cultural fit.'"

Steele played four seasons in Edmonton and won the Grey Cup with the team in 2015.

The Elks are last in the CFL West Division standings with a two wins and five defeats.

CTV News has reached out to 630 CHED for comment but has not yet heard back.