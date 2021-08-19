EDMONTON -- Two more intersections on a popular Edmonton road are being turned into pedestrian scrambles.

Whyte Avenue at Gateway Boulevard and at Calgary Trail (104 Street) are being converted in order to increase crossing safety, according to the city.

Pedestrian scrambles enhance the walkability of an area, and the city hopes by adding two more to Whyte Avenue it will increase foot traffic in the area and in turn increase support of local businesses.

There's already one scramble crossing on Whyte Avenue at 105 Street.

The work is expected to be complete by the end of the month.

After installation is complete Edmonton will have 10 pedestrian scrambles in the city.