Edmonton announces Chinatown Vibrancy Fund, $480K for future projects

The City of Edmonton has announced a new grant funding program supporting Chinatown businesses on Tuesday.

The Chinatown Vibrancy Fund will invest $480,000 to support innovative community projects in the historic neighborhood to increase vibrancy in Chinatown.

Money from this grant is expected to go towards updating and repairing the neighbourhood infrastructure, organizing more festivals in the neighborhood and bringing new customers and businesses into Chinatown.

City officials believe that the grant program will also address some of the ongoing safety concerns Chinatown has faced in the past – such as an incident on May 18, 2022 where two men were beaten to death in the Chinatown neighborhood.

“I look at it as a long-term strategy,” said Jackson Ho, a board member of the Chinatown and Area Business Improvement Association. “It's not going to be one activity or one event that's going to make it happen. It's a collection of all of the events and all the activities”

“Every little bit helps, and we'll make that contribution.”

Applications for the Chinatown Vibrancy Fund are now open to businesses who exemplify one of the four pillars of the Chinatown strategy. Those pillars are:

Improve sense of safety and security

Focus on economic development

Celebrate Chinatown as a destination

Enhance built form and landmarks

The funds were procured through budgeting efforts that were passed in 2020 and 2023 and will be managed by Chinatown’s business community.

The City of Edmonton has invested more than $1 million towards recovery efforts since 2022 including opening four new businesses, organizing Chinatown Dining Week, the Chinatown Summer Festival and a film screening of A Portrait of Chinatown.

To learn more about the Chinatown Vibrancy Fund, visit the City of Edmonton’s website.