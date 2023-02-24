Edmonton apologizes to Canadian artist after suggesting artwork was pro-colonist

A pair of sculptures commissioned for the Walterdale Bridge will not be installed by the city. (Source: Ken Lum) A pair of sculptures commissioned for the Walterdale Bridge will not be installed by the city. (Source: Ken Lum)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island