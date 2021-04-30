EDMONTON -- We're in for the warmest day of the week and probably Edmonton's first 20 C day since April 21.

BUT... it does look like the wind will pick up this afternoon. Westerlies at 20 to 30 km/h with gusts in the 40 km/h range.

That'll likely stick around into the early evening hours.

There's a low-pressure system tracking across northern Alberta bringing rain to the Fort McMurray region today (especially this morning, should just be cloudy this afternoon).

In Edmonton and area, we have a risk of some isolated showers this evening and a chance of showers overnight/early Saturday morning.

The overnight precipitation risk stretches from Edmonton south towards Red Deer (after midnight) and southeast towards Coronation early Saturday morning.

We get another risk of a scattered shower in the area Saturday afternoon.

These are not major systems moving through with heavy, steady rain. This is just a risk of brief, isolated showers.

Tuesday's looking like it has the potential for the steadier rainfall. Given how dry it is around the Edmonton region, we'll cross our fingers that pans out.

Temperatures will take a bit of a hit Saturday / Sunday. Aftter getting to around 20 this afternoon, Edmonton slips to the mid-teens for a high Saturday and into the 10 to 13 degree range for a high Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy

Wind become W 20-30 with gusts to 40 km/h this afternoon

High: 20

Tonight - Cloudy periods. 30% chance of a scattered shower in the area through the afternoon.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 12

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High 13

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers or periods of rain

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 9

Wednesday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14