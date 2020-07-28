EDMONTON -- Edmonton may set a new record high for July 28 today. We'll get to 31 or 32 degrees in the city this afternoon.

The record is 31.3 set on July 28, 1987.

In fact, this will probably be the hottest day in almost two years.

We hit 29.7 on Monday. The last time we broke 30 was May 29, 2019 (high of 30.6).

The last time is was 31 or hotter in Edmonton was August 9, 2018 (high of 34.5).

Sunny skies will dominate once again and humidity will make it feel closer to the mid-30s today.

I don't think we'll see any afternoon thunderstorms in the Edmonton region.

However, there will be storms (possibly severe) that develop in northwest Alberta today.

Those storms will move northeast and have the potential to produce large hail and damaging wind gusts.

In Edmonton, our best chance at seeing some storms looks to be late this evening/overnight.

Wednesday looks like similar timing with the best chance for storms in the Edmonton region through the nighttime hours.

Today will be the hottest day of the week. But, the heat doesn't break much.

It'll be near-30 in Edmonton again Wednesday. We'll "slip" to the mid-20s Thursday.

Then, we're right back to the 28 to 30 range for Fri/Sat/Sun.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today

Mainly sunny. Humidex near 36.

High: 32

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm this evening or overnight.

9 p.m.: 24

Wednesday

Mainly sunny. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening or overnight.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 29

Thursday

Mix of sun & cloud in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 26

Friday

Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 28

Saturday

Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 29

Sunday