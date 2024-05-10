Wildfire near Fort McMurray more than triples overnight, several evacuation alerts remain in place

The fire burning near Fort McMurray grew from 25 hectares to 5,500 hectares over the weekend.

The out-of-control wildfire burning 16 kilometres southwest of the northern Alberta city grew substantially between Friday and Sunday afternoon, driven by strong winds in the region.

Night vision helicopters worked overnight and dropped water on the southeastern edge of the fire. While fire activity was subdued overnight, Alberta Wildfire said warm temperatures were expected to drive higher activity Sunday afternoon.

Evacuation alerts remained in place Sunday for Fort McMurray, Saprae Creek Estates, Gregoire Lake Estates, Fort McMurray First Nation 468, Anzac and Rickards Landing Industrial Park.

Residents should be prepared to evacuate on short notice, keeping medication, important documents and emergency kits ready. Updates can be found on the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo website or the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

The fire is burning 12 kilometres west of Highway 63, and officials warned residents that visibility or highway access could be affected. Access to Fort McMurray on Highway 881 was not expected to be affected or closed.

Sunday, six crews of wildland firefighters, and 13 helicopters and airtankers worked on the fire.

Heavy equipment worked on a fire guard on the northeast edge of the fire, and structure protection was being established in Gregoire Lake Estates and Fort McMurray 468 First Nation as a precaution.

An Incident Management Team has arrived in Fort McMurray to manage the fire.

The fire prompted Fort McMurray's mayor to reassure citizens on social media Sunday, saying the municipality is well prepared to handle whatever comes its way.

Out of 43 active wildfires as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire near Fort McMurray was one of two burning out of control. The other was in the Grande Prairie Forest Area near the Hamlet of Teepee Creek.