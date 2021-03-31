EDMONTON -- It's been month full of warmer-than-average temperatures. So, it's fitting that we would end on the same note.

Today's forecast high of 13 C would make this Edmonton's 25th day with above-average temperatures this month.

Five days were cooler than average and one day was right on the average high.

I'll write more about this later today. But, it looks like this is the warmest March in more than 25 years.

2016 and 2010 were close. But, I don't see anything in the past quarter-century that tops this.

Looking ahead to April, it'll be warm. But, we may see fewer above-average days through the first week because the average high has risen to 8 C.

I don't foresee any lengthy cold snaps, though.

Here's what we ARE looking at:

Cloudy skies this morning with a the odd flurry near the Edmonton region.

We'll get some sunny breaks this afternoon, a high in the 12 to 14 degree range and a bit of an afternoon breeze again.

Spring is our windy season. So, get used to the breezier conditions. Today, wind will pick up to around 15-20 km/h with some afternoon gusts near 30.

Same story tomorrow.

But, we'll get even warmer temperatures tomorrow. Edmonton should be in the mid teens Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

Then...the upper ridge moves off to the southeast and we get a slightly cooler pattern for Friday and the weekend.

Not cold, but the daytime high will pull back to around 10 C on Friday.

The weekend is a bit of a question mark. There's a risk of some flurries or snow early Saturday morning, but the uncertainty on that is pretty high right now.

Temperatures will likely be in the 6 to 11 degree range for highs.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind becoming 15-20 km/h with occasional gusts to 30 this afternoon.

High: 13

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: 8

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 9

Saturday - Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or snow in the morning.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12