Edmonton weather for Nov. 10: Sunnier, calmer and above average
Edmonton's streak of above-average temperatures will continue through the week.
And...after a cloudy and windy day Tuesday, it should FEEL a lot warmer today.
We hit a high of 4 C yesterday and we'll probably top out in the 4 or 5 C range again today.
But, with light wind and more sun, it'll FEEL warmer.
The average high for this second week of November is 1 C. We'll be in the 2 to 7 C range right through the weekend.
After missing out on the flurries Tuesday, there's not much of a snow risk over the next four to seven days, either.
We had been eyeballing Saturday and next Tuesday/Wednesday as possible "precipitation events." But, the latest GDPS modelling suggests otherwise.
Remembrance Day at 11 a.m.:
Temperature slight below 0 C. Wind: W 5 to 10 km/h
Friday at 7:05 p.m. for Canada vs. Costa Rica:
Temperature slightly above 0 C. Wind: SW 5 to 10 km/h
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
High: 5
Tonight - Partly cloudy.
9pm: 0
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
REMEMBRANCE DAY
Morning Low: -7
11 AM: -1
Afternoon High: 3
Cooling to -6 in the evening & then warming overnight
Friday - Partly cloudy. Windy early in the day. Light wind in the afternoon.
7 am: -1
Afternoon High: 5
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 7
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 4
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 5
