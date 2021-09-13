Edmonton weather for Sept. 13: Cooling trend coming

EDMONTON -

Sunny with a high near 20 C in the Edmonton region this afternoon.

But, we'll see some cooler air push in by mid-week as temperatures settle to highs near average.

"Average" means highs in the mid to upper teens. So, while that's not exactly COLD...it IS several degrees cooler than what we had through the first week-and-a-half of September.

Edmonton had a run of eight consecutive days in the 20s from Sept. 3 through the 10th.

But, that came to an end this past weekend with highs of 19 C on Saturday and 17 C on Sunday.

We'll get highs close to 20 C today and Tuesday, then in the 13 to 16 range for highs Wednesday-Friday.

Downtown and north Edmonton picked up about 10-15 mm of rain Sunday (according to City of Edmonton data).

Meanwhile, much of the south side only received 1-5 mm yesterday.

After getting some rain in the Edmonton area Sunday, we'll be dry through today and Tuesday.

Sunny skies in most of central and north-central Alberta today.

The might be a few scattered showers or thunderstorms in northeastern Alberta later this afternoon.

In the Edmonton region, we'll get some increasing cloud Tuesday afternoon as a low pressure system works it's way in northern Alberta.

That system brings us a good chance of showers or periods of light rain Tuesday late-night through the early-morning hours of Wednesday.

We'll also see showers scattered across northern Alberta Tuesday/Wednesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 19

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 14

Tuesday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19

60% chance of showers or periods of rain overnight.

Wednesday - 60% chance of showers or rain early in the morning.

Mix of sun & cloud for most of the day.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14