Edmonton weather for Sept. 24: Back to the 20s after a chilly morning
It appears most (but, not all) of the Edmonton and area avoided frost this morning.
However, much of east-central and northeastern Alberta dipped one to four degrees below zero.
So, it's definitely a chilly start to the day right across the province.
BUT...that's not going to last long.
Warm air pushes back in through the day and that'll have Edmonton in the 22 C range this afternoon.
Highs in the 16 to 21 degree range are expected right across northern Alberta.
Central Alberta gets highs around 20 C.
The upper ridge over the province today will flatten out a bit this weekend.
But, the warm air stays in place at the surface.
We're done with the frost risk for a few days. Morning lows will be in the seven to 10 C range this weekend and early next week.
Daytime highs are forecast to be up around 20 C right through Tuesday.
Precipitation Outlook:
There's a good chance of showers in northeastern Alberta (north of Fort McMurray) this afternoon.
Saturday looks dry for most of central and northern Alberta. However, there may be a few spotty showers in the northwest.
The Peace Country may also see some early-morning showers on Sunday and then that rain risk moves in the High Level-Fort McMurray regions Sunday afternoon.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Partly cloudy. Wind: S 15-20 km/h
High: 22
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: 16
Saturday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 20
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 21
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 22
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 19
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 17
