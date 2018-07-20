It's setting up to be a stormy late-afternoon/evening in the Edmonton Metro Region and surrounding areas.

There's a high risk of severe storms developing to the south and SW of the city late this afternoon.

Those storms will track ENE and intensify with large hail possible (1 or 2 storms could produce hail the size of tennis balls).

We also can't rule out the chance of seeing a tornado develop.

It's important to note - MOST areas will NOT get severe weather today.

However, because we can't (at this point) narrow down exactly who WILL...if you live in Central and North-Central Alberta...pay attention to conditions this afternoon.

Watches and Warnings will likely be issued later today. The CTV Edmonton Weather App will keep you updated on those.

The storm threat should pass to the NE of Edmonton by about 9pm'ish this evening.

Weekend - Cooler (highs near 20) in Edmonton and area.

Most of Saturday looks dry...watch for some scattered showers later in the afternoon.

There's a decent chance of some precipitation overnight and early Sunday.

Then, dry for most of Sunday with a chance of scattered showers Sunday evening.

Elsewhere - Peace Country remains under a Rainfall Warning.

70-90mm of rain is expected in Grande Prairie by Sunday morning.

Some parts of the warned zone could get over 100mm. The rain will taper off Sunday in Grande Prairie.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

70% chance of showers or thunderstorms late this afternoon. Risk of a severe storm.

High: 25

Evening - 70% chance of thunderstorms early this evening. Risk of a severe storm.

Clearing overnight.

9pm: 17

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers in the evening/overnight.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - 30% chance of some early-morning showers. Then...Partly cloudy.

30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23