EDMONTON -- After hitting highs of 23 and 24 Mon/Tue in Edmonton, we're back to highs near 30 today and Thursday.

Sunny and 29 or 30 today. Sunny with some afternoon clouds and a high of 30 or 31 tomorrow.

While both days will be hot, we're not really close to records.

The record high for today in Edmonton is 35 and tomorrow's record is 34.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to push into/through central and north-central Alberta late Thursday/early Friday.

That'll signal an end to the heat.

Edmonton gets a good chance of a thunderstorm Thursday night and a decent chance of showers early Friday.

Afternoon highs will drop from the 30 degree range to the 20 degree range Friday and then low 20s are on the way for the weekend.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Sunny. Wind S 10-20 km/h

High: 29

Tonight - Mainly clear overnight.

9pm: 22

Thursday - Mainly sunny in the morning. A few afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 30

60% chance of showers/thunderstorms in the evening and/or overnight.

Friday - 60% chance of a shower early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21