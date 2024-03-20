Josh Classen's forecast: A bit of snow as cooler air settles in

Welcome to spring. Tuesday was the Vernal Equinox and we have some snowfall warnings and a big drop in temperature to help usher in the new season.

Edmonton won't get hit with anywhere near as much snow as areas to the south and west of the city.

We'll get 1 to 4 cm today and then another 1 or 2 cm tomorrow.

However, if you have travel plans that include highways west or south of Edmonton, you may want to delay them.

Snowfall warnings are in place for areas from Hinton/Grande Cache south to Jasper and then across through Red Deer and Coronation regions.

All areas south of those regions are also under the warning. In general, 10 to 15 cm of snow in expected, but some spots could see 20+ cm by Friday morning.

So, you're looking at a full day of snow in those areas today and another full day of snow in most of that area Thursday.

In the Edmonton region, the snow will taper off midday or early this afternoon.

There's a second wave of flurries or light snow that'll sweep in from the northwest on Thursday. It doesn't look like it'll be a major snowfall, but we'll probably get a bit of accumulation through the day.

Cooler air is settling in over the prairie provinces and it looks like it'll stick around for a while.

I don't see any signs of a significant warm-up between now and early next week.

We'll probably get a little of variability in daytime highs and morning lows.

But, we're mostly in a pattern of morning temperatures between -10 C and -15 C and then afternoon highs in the -3 C to -7 C range.

That should last for about seven days (including today). Afternoon highs will probably get back above 0 C around Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Light snow this morning. Cloudy this afternoon.

High: -4

Tonight - Cloudy.

9pm: -6

Thursday - Cloudy with light snow.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -6

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: - 13

Afternoon High: -6

Sunday - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of late-day flurries/light snow.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -6

Monday - Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries/light snow.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -5