Josh Classen's forecast: Back to above 0 C today

The one-day cooldown in Edmonton is over and we'll be back above zero this afternoon.

AND...a break from precipitation too.

I mean...there MIGHT be a handful of snowflakes that briefly push through parts of the Edmonton region midday.

But, nothing as steady as Sunday's rain and yesterday's light snow.

Wind shouldn't be TOO much of an issue through most of the day. But, it'll definitely pick up this evening and overnight.

Gusts in the 40-50 km/h tonight.

Wednesday's also looking like a windy day with gusts around 40-50 km/h.

Northern and eastern Alberta have a good chance of some flurries/light snow Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Edmonton might see a few flurries (especially in the morning). No significant accumulation expected.

Temperatures slip slightly for Thursday. But, we'll be back above zero for highs Friday through Sunday.

Colder air still looks poised to drop in through the day Monday and that'll probably stick around for three or four days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Wind: SW 10-20

High: 4

Tonight - Cloudy periods. Becoming gusty late this evening and overnight.

9pm: 2

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a few flurries in the morning.

Wind: WNW 20 gusting to 40 through the much of the day.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 2

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -1

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 2​