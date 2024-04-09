Josh Classen's forecast: Breezy, but staying warm all week

The warm spell continues. Temperatures are forecast to be above average through the rest of the week.

Daytime highs will be in the 11 to 14 C range today and Wednesday.

THEN...afternoon highs in the 15 to 18 C range and expected from Thursday through Sunday.

There's a chance of some scattered precipitation in the Edmonton area this afternoon.

BUT...most (probably all) of the precipitation will be either north or south of the city and surrounding region. Gusty wind will probably be a bigger feature to the day than moisture.

We're anticipating northwesterlies at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h for this afternoon.

We'll have some showers and the possibility for thunderstorms in areas from Red Deer south to Calgary midday and this afternoon.

In northern Alberta, showers and some wet snow will develop closer to a low-pressure system moving through that part of the province.

After our slight chance of a shower in Edmonton today, we're dry through the rest of the week.

Looking LONG range: modelling continues to point towards a cooldown for next week.

At this point, single-digit highs look likely for a couple days and there's a chance of snow for parts of central/north-central Alberta Tuesday.

So...we'll see how that develops. It's worth keeping an eye on, but still a long ways off.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon with a slight chance of a midday or afternoon shower.

Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h midday and this afternoon.

High: 12

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 7

Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 17

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 15