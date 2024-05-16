'We are looking for fairness': CKUA begins letter-writing campaign to seek federal investment

Local radio station CKUA is launching a public letter campaign to ask the federal government for financial assistance.

CKUA is currently fundraising to stay on the air as the veteran radio station faces inflationary woes and post-pandemic real estate challenges.

More than 6,000 donors have raised more than $1.8 million for the cause since May 3.

According to CKUA, the City of Edmonton and the provincial government each provided $5 million while the federal government only contributed $500,000 to rebuild the Alberta Hotel where CKUA resides. Due to this shortfall, CKUA was forced to take an unbudgeted $6 million loan which is still owed today.

The carrying costs of the loan has contributed to current financial pressure over the past 18 months – CKUA said this is the leading cause why the provincial government will not support the struggling radio station, citing "The Province of Alberta will not service debt."

No additional funding has been provided by the governments since, which has led to the start of the campaign.

"It’s time to use our collective voice to let the decision-makers and influencers in Ottawa know what CKUA means to each of us," said Marc Carnes, CEO of CKUA Radio. "CKUA’s ask of the federal government is to correct historical wrongs, slingshot us out of a perfect storm and invest in another century of serving Canadians."

"CKUA is not looking for a hand-out - we are looking for fairness."

The letter campaign's goal is to amplify the voice of CKUA and its listeners to encourage governments to do more to save the iconic cultural asset.

On April 26, CKUA launched its spring fundraiser event to kickstart their efforts of staying operational. CKUA needs to raise $3 million by Sept. 30.

Those wanting to participate in the letter-writing campaign can visit the CKUA website and make use of the available contacts and tools to help spread CKUA's message.