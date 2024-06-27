Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and wet today, drying up and warming for the weekend

Rainfall warnings are in effect for western Alberta from Grande Prairie south through Rocky Mountain House and down toward Canmore.

Areas at the northern end of the warning zone will see most of their rain prior to 8 p.m. while regions further south will see the rain continue into early Friday.

In total, we're anticipating roughly 40 to 80 mm of rain in most of the warning zone.

Edmonton will get some occasional periods of rain through the day with 5 to 15 mm expected.

The rain should move south of the area this evening and we'll get some clearing overnight.

Temperatures will hold steady near 15 C most of the day (ranging from 13 to 17 C).

We're back to some sunshine and back into the low to mid 20s for Friday/Saturday in the Edmonton area.

Mid-20s Sunday afternoon with some increasing cloud later in the day and a slight risk of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

There's still a good deal of uncertainty with the Canada Day Monday forecast. I think we'll probably get SOME showers, but how much and how frequent/steady that precipitation will be is still a question.

I'm keeping the daytime high in the low 20s for Monday and putting in a 40-per cent chance of showers.

Temperatures beyond Monday are expected to be in the 20 to 25 C range for the rest of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with occasional periods of rain.

Wind becoming NE 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon.

Temperature steady near 15 degrees most of the day

Tonight - 60% chance of a shower this evening, clearing after midnight.

9pm: 14

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

CANADA DAY

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 22

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21