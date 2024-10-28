Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler air settles in through the week
Cloudy skies and a chance of some scattered pockets of precipitation in the Edmonton area today.
We have some mixed precipitation off the SW of the city this morning and some flurries/light snow in NW Alberta.
I don't think we'll get any significant snowfall in the city, but parts of the area might get some wet flurries or a bit of a rain/snow mix.
There's a bit better chance of seeing some flurries this evening or overnight.
The best chance for some snow tonight looks like it'll be in western AB (Hinton/Edson areas) and then SE through Red Deer overnight.
After today, we're back to sunshine for Tue/Wed in Edmonton and I've taken out the risk of snow for Halloween. It's now looking just "Partly Cloudy" and chilly for Thursday.
Afternoon Highs will be in the 5 degree range today, Tuesday and Wednesday.
But, we'll have afternoon highs near 0 for Thu/Fri/Sat.
So...as kids head out for trick-or-treating Thursday evening, it'll probably be a few degrees below zero.
The long-range outlook doesn't have any significant snowfall between now and the end of next week (Nov 8) and is showing a warming trend for next week.
We'll see how that trend plays out. But, right now it looks like we'll cool off at the end of this week and then get back to the 5 to 10 degree range for next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of scattered pockets of rain/snow mix or wet flurries.
High: 4
Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.
9pm: 1
Tuesday - Clearing in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 4
Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 5
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 1
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 0
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 0
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler air settles in through the week
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why a group of Canadian doctors says workplace sick notes need to go
Canadian doctors are calling for employers and schools not to require sick notes when it comes to short-term minor illnesses.
No change in standings after 2 of 3 recounts completed in B.C. election
Two of the three recounts in B.C.’s 2024 provincial election have been completed, with no change to the standings in either riding.
Latin superstar Bad Bunny backs Harris for president after comedian's racist jokes at Trump event
Bad Bunny threw his support behind U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris on Sunday by sharing a video of the Democratic presidential nominee shortly after a comedian at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally made crude jokes about Latinos and called Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage,' angering artists and some Hispanic Republicans.
Monthly food bank use soars to record 2 million, driven by cost of groceries, housing
Canada's reliance on food banks has soared to a grim new milestone, according to data from Food Banks Canada.
Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister
A major amusement park is part of Ontario's grand vision to turn the Niagara region into Las Vegas north, but Marineland may not fit the bill, the provincial tourism minister says.
Trump's Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults
Donald Trump took the stage Sunday night at New York's Madison Square Garden to deliver his campaign's closing argument with the election nine days away after several of his allies used crude and racist insults toward U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and other critics of the former president.
Adele and Celine Dion share heartfelt embrace and shed tears in sweet concert encounter
Adele and Celine Dion were each brought to tears after an emotional interaction during Adele's concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
NATO confirms that North Korea has sent troops to join Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO on Monday confirmed that North Korean troops have been sent to help Russia in its almost three-year war against Ukraine and said some have already been deployed in Russia's Kursk border region, where Russia has been struggling to push back a Ukrainian incursion.
Woman charged with assaulting Australian senator who shouted at the King
A woman appeared in an Australian court on Monday charged with a May assault on the Indigenous senator who shouted at King Charles III during a royal reception last week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Canada on track to be world's third-largest wheat exporter in '24-25 crop year
Canada is on track to be the world's third-largest wheat exporter for the second year in a row as crop production in the prairie provinces continues to increase.
-
Calgary MP Stephanie Kusie launches Parliamentary petition to save Olympic Plaza bricks
A Calgary MP is collecting names on a petition in hopes of saving the Olympic Plaza bricks.
-
Why a group of Canadian doctors says workplace sick notes need to go
Canadian doctors are calling for employers and schools not to require sick notes when it comes to short-term minor illnesses.
Lethbridge
-
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
-
Hurricanes lose third road game in a row, dropping 4-1 decision to Broncos in Swift Current
The Hurricanes will be happy to be back home in Lethbridge Saturday night after losing their third in a row on the road Friday night, a 4-1 decision to the Broncos in Swift Current.
-
City of Lethbridge and local post-secondaries discuss how to keep graduates in the city
About 15,000 students are enrolled at Lethbridge’s post-secondary schools, and now the city is working with those schools to try to find ways to get them s to stick around a while.
Saskatoon
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here's where to vote in Saskatoon
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
-
Saskatchewan prepares for Monday election results
It's been a long month of policy announcements, campaigning, new promises, and speculation leading up to today. Polls are set to close Monday evening, and the outcome will shape the next four years of Saskatchewan's government.
Regina
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here's where you can vote in Regina
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
-
No change in standings after 2 of 3 recounts completed in B.C. election
Two of the three recounts in B.C.’s 2024 provincial election have been completed, with no change to the standings in either riding.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots heavily favour NDP, only absentee ballots left to count
The majority of mail-in ballots tallied this weekend for the final count in B.C.'s nail-bitingly close 2024 provincial election went to the NDP, increasing the party's chances of clinching a third term.
-
No change in standings after 2 of 3 recounts completed in B.C. election
Two of the three recounts in B.C.’s 2024 provincial election have been completed, with no change to the standings in either riding.
-
Driver left with life-threatening injuries after Surrey crash
A person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Surrey Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election results: Mail-in ballots heavily favour NDP, only absentee ballots left to count
The majority of mail-in ballots tallied this weekend for the final count in B.C.'s nail-bitingly close 2024 provincial election went to the NDP, increasing the party's chances of clinching a third term.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
Toronto
-
Suspect vehicle involved in Toronto shooting crashes into school, catches fire: police
Toronto police say a suspect vehicle involved in a downtown shooting Sunday night that left one person seriously injured crashed into an Etobicoke school and caught fire.
-
Monthly food bank use soars to record 2 million, driven by cost of groceries, housing
Canada's reliance on food banks has soared to a grim new milestone, according to data from Food Banks Canada.
-
Ontario vision of Niagara as northern Las Vegas may not include Marineland: minister
A major amusement park is part of Ontario's grand vision to turn the Niagara region into Las Vegas north, but Marineland may not fit the bill, the provincial tourism minister says.
Montreal
-
-
Synthetic drug potency increases, raising overdose risks for youth
As synthetic drugs grow stronger, experts warn that overdoses pose an even greater threat, particularly to young people. Dr. Nicholas Chadi, a pediatrician at Sainte-Justine Hospital, is sounding the alarm about the rising dangers of these substances.
-
Montreal police investigating gunfire in Kirkland
Montreal police is investigating after shots were fired in Kirkland on the West Island.
Atlantic
-
Parties ready for first full day of campaigning in Nova Scotia election
Monday is the first full day of campaigning in the Nova Scotia provincial election.
-
Snowfall warning in effect in parts of Cape Breton
A snowfall warning is in effect in the Cape Breton Highlands with 'significant snowfall' in the forecast Monday.
-
Monthly food bank use soars to record 2 million, driven by cost of groceries, housing
Canada's reliance on food banks has soared to a grim new milestone, according to data from Food Banks Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Cat dead after fire at North End home
A North End home went up in flames early Monday morning.
-
-
RCMP concerned for missing man, last seen days ago in Selkirk
Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 40-year-old man who was last seen in Selkirk.
Ottawa
-
Trillium Line closes out second phase of 21-day trial running period, OC Transpo says
OC Transpo is pausing running on the new north-south light rail transit line over the next three days for “minor construction activities,” after the Trillium Line pulled into the station to complete the 21-day trial running period.
-
Ottawa to begin enforcement of new 3-item garbage limit in November
Ottawa implemented the new three-item limit on all households that receive curbside waste pickup on September 30, with the goal of extending the life of the Trail Road Waste Facility until 2024.
-
Vehicle fire slows down morning commute on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa’s west end
Ministry of Transportation traffic cameras showed a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 417 near Moodie Drive at 6:40 a.m.
Northern Ontario
-
Gold prices have surged in 2024. Here’s how to get in on the gold rush
Not all that glitters is gold, but the value of the precious metal has been surging this year.
-
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
-
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Barrie
-
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Around $10K stolen from jewelry store in alleged break and enter
Bracebridge OPP are searching for two suspects who allegedly broke into a Gravenhurst jewelry store early Saturday morning.
-
Driver charged after striking OPP cruiser
A man was charged after allegedly crashing into a parked OPP cruiser in Tay Township early Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo researchers develop one-dose antibiotic technology
A team of researchers at the University of Waterloo are introducing a technology capable of delivering an entire course of antibiotics in one tiny dose.
-
Pedestrian, 65, hurt following collision in Kitchener
Emergency services were called just before 6:30 p.m. Friday to respond to a collision involving a Mazda and a pedestrian in the area of Highland Road and Lawrence Avenue.
-
Here's when you need to change your clock back
Millions of Canadians will notice their clocks turn back by one hour on Nov. 3, marking the end of daylight saving time this year.
London
-
Hollywood star Victor Garber gets emotional after surprise meeting with his former teacher in London, Ont.
Victor Garber got teary-eyed when he walked into a brunch in his honour Sunday in London, Ont.
-
Norwich retirement home announces closure
Trillium Care in Norwich, Ont. has announced they will be closing their facilities, citing “an emergency lack of financial resources necessary to sustain daily operations.”
-
As two roundabouts open in St. Thomas, one main intersection set to close for construction
Two new interchanges have opened in St. Thomas, Ont. but one main artery is set to close Monday for construction.
Windsor
-
Major house fire near downtown Windsor
According to AM800 News, the fire broke out at the home next to an apartment building around 3 a.m.
-
Andrew Dowie to run again in next provincial election
Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie has been acclaimed as the Ontario Progressive Conservative party’s representative for the riding in the next provincial election.
-
One suspect arrested for armed robbery, Windsor police still seek three others
One suspect has been arrested after an armed robbery took place in Windsor.