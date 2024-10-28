Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler air settles in through the week

Cloudy skies and a chance of some scattered pockets of precipitation in the Edmonton area today.

We have some mixed precipitation off the SW of the city this morning and some flurries/light snow in NW Alberta.

I don't think we'll get any significant snowfall in the city, but parts of the area might get some wet flurries or a bit of a rain/snow mix.

There's a bit better chance of seeing some flurries this evening or overnight.

The best chance for some snow tonight looks like it'll be in western AB (Hinton/Edson areas) and then SE through Red Deer overnight.

After today, we're back to sunshine for Tue/Wed in Edmonton and I've taken out the risk of snow for Halloween. It's now looking just "Partly Cloudy" and chilly for Thursday.

Afternoon Highs will be in the 5 degree range today, Tuesday and Wednesday.

But, we'll have afternoon highs near 0 for Thu/Fri/Sat.

So...as kids head out for trick-or-treating Thursday evening, it'll probably be a few degrees below zero.

The long-range outlook doesn't have any significant snowfall between now and the end of next week (Nov 8) and is showing a warming trend for next week.

We'll see how that trend plays out. But, right now it looks like we'll cool off at the end of this week and then get back to the 5 to 10 degree range for next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of scattered pockets of rain/snow mix or wet flurries.

High: 4

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

9pm: 1

Tuesday - Clearing in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 4

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 0

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 0