Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, but still above average

A few showers made their way through the Edmonton area early Wednesday morning.

There's a chance we'll see a bit more mixed precipitation or some showers before the morning is done.

Otherwise, just a mix of sun and cloud and some gusty wind through the day. Gusts should back off later this afternoon.

Temperatures hit a high of 19.7 C on Tuesday. We'll drop to a high of 10 or 11 C today, which is still above the average high of 6 C.

Cooler air continues to drop in through Thursday/Friday and temperatures get back to around average.

BUT...another warm-up is coming for the weekend and next week as highs climb back into the 10 to 15 C range.

After today, the next chance for some precipitation comes Friday. It won't rain all day, but there's a decent chance of a bit of mixed precipitation or showers.

Sunday morning also has a chance of some showers. Neither of those events looks like they have the potential to produce significant amounts of moisture.

Elsewhere around the province: 10-20 cm of snow is expected between Grande Cache and Edson today and tonight.

Another storm system will move in from the south in the coming days and has the potential to produce 20 to 30 cm of snow in the southern foothills and in southwestern Alberta.

The Calgary region could get 5 to 15 cm Thursday. That snow might graze the Red Deer region, but won't even get close to the Edmonton region.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of some mixed precipitation mid-to-late morning.

Wind gusting this morning and early this afternoon, easing late afternoon.

High: 11

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 4

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain and/or snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 4

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of morning showers. Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 11

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 14