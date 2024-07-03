Josh Classen's forecast: Coolest day for a while, then the warming trend begins
Showers and thunderstorms moved through the Edmonton region overnight and parts of the area are still getting rain and the odd lightning strike this morning (specifically eastern and southern neighbourhoods).
That precipitation should push off the south of the city by mid-morning at the latest and we'll have a mix of sun and cloud across the area for most of today.
Wind becomes a bit gusty again this afternoon and we may see another shower or thunderstorm develop near or over the city this afternoon and/or evening.
The greatest risk for showers and thunderstorms (mostly non-severe) will be in east-central and northeastern Alberta, especially the Lac La Biche/Bonnyville/Lloydminster areas.
Temperatures should get to around 20 C in Edmonton this afternoon and this will be the coolest day for a LONG WHILE.
Sunshine and low to mid 20s for Thursday afternoon.
Highs will be up around 25/26 C for Friday and Saturday
Then...highs around 30 C (28 to 32 C range) for Sunday and through all of next week.
As I mentioned yesterday, IF wildfire smoke moves into the Edmonton area, that could completely change the outlook and would drop those forecast highs significantly.
But, absent wildfire smoke...we're in for a long stretch of heat. (Heat warnings will likely be issued late this week.)
Air quality alerts are currently in effect for northwestern Alberta. Some of the modelling indicates smoke will drift southeast through today and tonight.
At this point, it doesn't look like smoke will be a HUGE problem for the Edmonton region in the next day or two. But, we'll continue to monitor the situation.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Early-morning showers move out, then a Mix of sun & cloud.
40% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
High: 20
Tonight - Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening.
9pm: 17
Thursday - Clearing in the morning, sunny in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 23
Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening or late-night shower or thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 25
Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 25
Sunday - Sunny.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 29
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 30
DEVELOPING Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through region
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
Delta flight diverts to New York after passengers are served spoiled food
A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York's Kennedy Airport on Wednesday after passengers were served spoiled food, airline officials said.
