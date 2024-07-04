Record-setting hurricane headlines the past week in wild weather

Here's a look at some of the wild weather from around the world this past week.

Hurricane season is off to a record-setting start. Hurricane Beryl became the earliest category 5 hurricane on record in the Atlantic Ocean.

Beryl beat hurricane Emily from 2005 by more than two weeks as the earliest to reach category 5. Maximum wind speed off Beryl reached 270 km/h and the storm is leaving a path of death and destruction.

Floods are once again a big story around the world this week. In northeast India, torrential downpours have led to landslides and widespread flooding.

This is the second wave of flooding in that region since mid-June. A national park in the area that's home to two-thirds of the world's one-horned rhinos is reported to be completely under water. At least a dozen people are dead and hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced.

Severe thunderstorms brought large hail, downpours and damaging wind gusts to the Balkans. That region had been dealing with extreme heat for several days, but it's now cleaning up the mess after the storms.

Flooding has been reported in parts of Bosnia, Serbia and Croatia. At least two people were killed in the storms and there's been widespread property damage from the large hail, wind gusts and uprooted trees.