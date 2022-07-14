Josh Classen's forecast: Heat returns for a few days

Sunshine and above-average temperatures for the next three days in Edmonton and area.

Northern Alberta gets into the low to mid 20s today and then mid to upper 20s in the northeast on Saturday.

The Peace Country likely stays in the low to mid 20s.

Meanwhile, the southern half of the province and east-central Alberta hit the mid to upper 20s today, tomorrow and Saturday.

That's the case in Edmonton, too.

We'll be in the 27 to 30 C range today, tomorrow and Saturday.

Friday's probably the hottest of the three days and our best shot at hitting 30 C.

Overnight temperatures won't offer TOO much of a reprieve, but should slide into the mid teens in the early-morning hours.

That said - we're probably above 20 degrees from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

AND...likely above 25 C from about noon to 9 p.m. today and Friday.

Next thunderstorm risk is Friday night.

We'll likely see some showers and storms develop in west-central/northwest Alberta late Friday.

I think there's a good chance those stay north of Edmonton as they move northeast.

But, I've put a slight risk into the forecast for late Friday night/overnight.

The next-best chance for the Edmonton region to get some precipitation is Saturday evening/night.

We'll probably see some showers and thunderstorms move through the area.

Behind that...we'll cool off a bit for Sunday. (No worse than average, though: high near 23 C.)

Long-range outlook: Still likely that we have afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s for all of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 28

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 25

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29

Slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm late in the evening/overnight.

Saturday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing cloud later in the day.

60% chance of a late-afternoon or early-evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 27

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afteroon High: 25

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28