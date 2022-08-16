Josh Classen's forecast: Hot again, with a slight chance of a shower

The warm and (mostly) dry pattern continues in the Edmonton area for at least the rest of this week.

We DO have a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the area late this afternoon or early this evening.

But, it'll be fairly scattered activity in central and north-central Alberta with areas south of Edmonton getting a better chance at seeing some storms.

We also have a couple "waves" of showers that'll make their way from around Grande Cache northeast towards Slave Lake and then up in northeast Alberta, possibly into the Fort McMurray area.

So, parts of those regions will get a shower...then a break...and then possibly another shower/thunderstorm a few hours later.

After today, not much chance of seeing precipitation in and around Edmonton until early next week.

The big story will be the temperatures.

Sunny and into the upper 20s Wednesday. Then...29 C to 32 C range for Thursday-Sunday.

No shot at a record high on Thursday. But, Friday and Saturday will both take a run at daytime record highs.

Looking LONG range: The warm weather sticks around through next week as well.

Daytime highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the area late this afternoon or early this evening.

High: 27

Tonight - Risk of a shower or thunderstorm early in the evening. Clearing overnight.

9pm: 22

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 30

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 31 **record high = 32.2, 1933

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 19

Afternoon High: 31 **record high = 31.1, 1894

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 29