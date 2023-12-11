Josh Classen's forecast: Mild temperatures linger all week

Daytime highs will be above 0 C for four or five of the next six days, continuing our mild start to December.

We'll be a couple degrees below 0 C for a high in Edmonton today. Morning sun gives way to partly cloudy conditions for this afternoon.

Tuesday will be right around the freezing mark for a daytime highs (I'm going with 1 C).

THEN...highs in the 1 to 6 C range for Wednesday through Friday, with Wednesday being the warmest day of the week.

We have an strong upper ridge that'll move in from the west in the coming days. Although it fades a bit this weekend, it appears ANOTHER ridge will develop early next week.

Through the first 10 days of the month, seven have gotten above the freezing mark.

That's the most since 2020 and 2017, when NINE of the first 10 days were above 0 C.

2020 stayed mild throughout the month, while 2017 got REALLY cold right from Christmas to the end of the month.

So, if you're one of those people who worries that "we'll pay" for this mild weather later, there's no truth in that belief.

Just because it's been mild through November and December doesn't guarantee that we'll get hit exceptionally hard in January and February. A doesn't equal B.

In fact, it looks like we'll stay warmer than average right through Christmas this year, and possibly longer.

There's no sign of a major cooldown in the long-term outlook.

AND...no sign of a major snowfall either.

There's a chance of some snow south in central Alberta on Thursday. So, I've included a slight chance of flurries or light snow in the Thursday forecast.

We'll watch to see how that develops over the next few days. But, right now it looks like most (probably all) of the snow will be south of the Edmonton region.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

High: -2

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -4

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1

Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries/light snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3