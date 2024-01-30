Josh Classen's forecast: Near-record warmth for the end of January

With temperatures climbing through the morning hours, Edmonton is on pace to set a new record high for Jan. 30.

The current record high is 11.7 C in 1931. It looks very likely that we'll be at least a degree warmer than that by mid-afternoon.

After stalling out at a high of 7 C on Monday, the wind has picked up this morning and should stay 20 km/h gusting to 30-40 km/h out of the west through the day.

That'll help mix some of the warmer air aloft down to the surface as we're still under the influence of a strong upper ridge.

We were nowhere near a record high on Monday, but Sunday's high of 10 C was close to the Jan. 28 record of 11.7 C from 1941.

Wednesday's forecast is for an afternoon high around 9 C , that'll be close to the Jan. 31 record of 11.1 C from 1976.

AND...it looks like we'll be up around 10 C on Thursday. The record high for Feb. 1 is 11.7 C in 1935.

(I know...and I agree...it's weird that so many of the records around this time are 11.7 C.)

It appears we'll see some cooling toward the end of the week. But, the latest outlook has me thinking we'll still be several degrees above 0 C Friday/Saturday.

The real cooldown should hit next week with daytime highs back below the freezing mark and a lot closer to average.

Certainly not a "deep freeze" though.

As for precipitation: still no significant sign of a major snowfall.

There's a slight chance of flurries that I've added into the Saturday forecast.

After that...maybe some light snow Tuesday of next week. But, that's a long ways off and the timing of that has been bouncing around the past few days.

So, don't hold your breath on that one.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

Wind: W 20 gusting to 40 km/h

High: 13

Tonight - Mainly clear. Wind easing in the evening.

9pm: 6

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Light wind in the morning, becoming S 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 9

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 0