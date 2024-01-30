Josh Classen's forecast: Near-record warmth for the end of January
With temperatures climbing through the morning hours, Edmonton is on pace to set a new record high for Jan. 30.
The current record high is 11.7 C in 1931. It looks very likely that we'll be at least a degree warmer than that by mid-afternoon.
After stalling out at a high of 7 C on Monday, the wind has picked up this morning and should stay 20 km/h gusting to 30-40 km/h out of the west through the day.
That'll help mix some of the warmer air aloft down to the surface as we're still under the influence of a strong upper ridge.
We were nowhere near a record high on Monday, but Sunday's high of 10 C was close to the Jan. 28 record of 11.7 C from 1941.
Wednesday's forecast is for an afternoon high around 9 C , that'll be close to the Jan. 31 record of 11.1 C from 1976.
AND...it looks like we'll be up around 10 C on Thursday. The record high for Feb. 1 is 11.7 C in 1935.
(I know...and I agree...it's weird that so many of the records around this time are 11.7 C.)
It appears we'll see some cooling toward the end of the week. But, the latest outlook has me thinking we'll still be several degrees above 0 C Friday/Saturday.
The real cooldown should hit next week with daytime highs back below the freezing mark and a lot closer to average.
Certainly not a "deep freeze" though.
As for precipitation: still no significant sign of a major snowfall.
There's a slight chance of flurries that I've added into the Saturday forecast.
After that...maybe some light snow Tuesday of next week. But, that's a long ways off and the timing of that has been bouncing around the past few days.
So, don't hold your breath on that one.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny this afternoon.
Wind: W 20 gusting to 40 km/h
High: 13
Tonight - Mainly clear. Wind easing in the evening.
9pm: 6
Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
Light wind in the morning, becoming S 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 9
Thursday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 10
Friday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 5
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 3
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 0
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING UPS is cutting 12,000 jobs
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING UPS is cutting 12,000 jobs
UPS announced Tuesday that it will cut 12,000 jobs as part of a bid to save $1 billion costs. Managers and contractor positions will make up most of the layoffs. The job cuts come as UPS issued a disappointing sales outlook for this year, saying it expects global revenue of between US$92 billion to US$94.5 billion.
Canada won't get Olympic bronze after all, despite Russian figure skater's disqualification in doping case
Despite the disqualification of Kamila Valieva in a doping case, the Russia figure skating team was set to get bronze medals from the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday.
Israeli undercover forces dressed as women and medics storm West Bank hospital, killing 3 militants
Israeli forces disguised as civilian women and medical workers stormed a hospital Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, killing three Palestinian militants in a dramatic raid that underscored how deadly violence has spilled into the territory from the war in Gaza.
ChatGPT violated European privacy laws, Italy tells chatbot maker OpenAI
Italian regulators said they told OpenAI that its ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot has violated European Union's stringent data privacy rules. The country's data protection authority, known as Garante, said Monday that it notified San Francisco-based OpenAI of breaches of the EU rules, known as General Data Protection Regulation.
Half a million Canadians live less than 5 metres above sea level: StatCan
Canadians are heading to the coasts for beaches and mild climates, but a new release from Statistics Canada says rising sea levels may pose a concern.
This U.S. couple bought a home in the 'forgotten region' of Italy. Here's what happened next
When the global pandemic hit in 2020, a U.S. couple realized that they 'needed to start enjoying' the lives that they'd 'worked so hard to afford.' It was then that they decided to bite the bullet and begin looking for their very own property in Italy.
Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind
Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.
Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns
Some pharmacare policy experts are raising concerns about competition and patient access to much-needed medication after Manulife Financial Corp. announced its coverage of certain prescription drugs will only apply at Loblaw Cos. Ltd. pharmacies.
Million dollar bidding war underway for hockey cards found in Sask. basement
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Section of Trans-Canada highway closed due to crash
RCMP say a crash involving 5 semi-tractor trailers near Lake Louise has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Parents receive notice their daycares will begin rolling closures Tuesday
Many Alberta parents received the unwelcome news Monday night that their daycares are planning to be part of a series of rolling closures starting Tuesday.
-
Calgary's single-use bylaw could face a challenge at council
City administration is requesting to give an update on single-use plastics during Tuesday's council meeting.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mass killer had 'child-like demeanour,' inquest hears
A, Indigenous elder who works in the correctional system told a Saskatchewan inquest that the man responsible for the worst mass stabbing in Canadian history had a 'child-like' demeanour.
-
Saskatoon parents say new shelter will be too close to school
Some parents are hoping to reverse a joint decision by the city and the province to open a 30-bed shelter in the Sutherland neighbourhood due to its proximity to an elementary school.
-
Sask. teachers announce full-day, rotating strikes
Teachers across Saskatchewan will walk off the job in a series of rotating one-day strikes.
Regina
-
Fire at Regina recycling facility under control, no injuries reported
No one was injured in a fire in Regina's Eastview neighbourhood on Monday, according to an update from Regina Fire.
-
Murder trial begins for Regina man accused in 2021 death of Ahi S Ebrotie
The second degree murder trail of Abdimalik Dahir Mohamed has begun in Regina.
-
Sask. teachers announce full-day, rotating strikes
Teachers across Saskatchewan will walk off the job in a series of rotating one-day strikes.
Atlantic
-
Some Halifax encampment residents weather snow storm in tents rather than shelters
As they do with any serious weather event, Halifax Search & Rescue crews were busy through the night Sunday checking on the city’s homeless encampments.
-
New Glasgow home extensively damaged by fire: police
Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say a home in the town was extensively damaged by fire Monday night.
-
Human remains found 'exposed on cliff' in West Cape, P.E.I.
The RCMP in P.E.I. says human remains have been found on a cliff in West Cape.
Toronto
-
Toronto parents 'extremely frustrated' by 11-hour ER wait at SickKids for infant son’s allergic reaction
Vanessa and Janicije Karic's son had a bad allergic reaction to eggs. But, while they rushed their six-month-old son to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children, they didn't see a doctor until about 11 hours later.
-
The vast majority of people in Ontario jails last year were awaiting a trial, data shows
A vast majority of the people incarcerated in Ontario jails last year were awaiting a trial, according to provincial records obtained by CTV News Toronto.
-
TTC service resumes on Line 2 after closure during morning rush
Toronto transit riders faced major disruptions this morning after an injury on the tracks shut down service to St. George Station and a stretch of Line 2.
Montreal
-
Montreal outlines policy for new nightlife district
Officials with the City of Montreal say they plan to create 'nocturnal zones' in neighbourhoods across the metropolis in addition to having a 24-hour nightlife district, according to Noovo Info.
-
Concordia students to protest as Quebec increases tuition fees
Thousands of Concordia University students are preparing for a three-day protest against the CAQ government's tuition fee increase for out-of-province and international students.
-
Quebec politicians return to parliament as Legault outlines 5 priorities
The CAQ government begins a new parliamentary session, one it says it hopes will be free from 'distractions.'
Ottawa
-
Will Ottawa Public Health stop updating its COVID-19 dashboard?
Ottawa Public Health is clarifying the confusion that has been circulating on social media around its plans to phase out its COVID-19 dashboard.
-
Fraudsters use deepfake technology to turn CTV Ottawa story into scam video
On Jan. 16, CTV News Ottawa aired a story about a retired Ottawa couple that was scammed into using their line of credit to purchase cryptocurrency through a 'financial advisor'. Two weeks later, a fraudulent rendition of that story made with deepfake AI surfaced on Facebook.
-
Ottawa senior says he was denied a car rental because he was 'too old'
An Ottawa senior is warning his peers after he was declined a rental car for being too old and was denied a refund.
Kitchener
-
Crews demolish beloved Waterloo landmark
Sonny’s Restaurant, the iconic Waterloo landmark which opened in 1965, was torn down on Monday.
-
Employees attacked during theft attempt in Kitchener: WRPS
Three employees were allegedly attacked after a failed theft at a Kitchener business.
-
Waterloo restaurant joins Charcoal Group roster
The Charcoal Group is taking over the management of Solé Restaurant & Wine Bar in Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
-
Northern Ont. teen charged for driving truck with rear bumper strapped on
An 18-year-old from northern Ontario was stopped by police for driving an unsafe vehicle and received five traffic charges last week.
-
'Recovering well': Elon Musk's Neuralink implants its first brain chip in human
The first human patient has received an implant from brain-chip startup Neuralink on Sunday and is recovering well, the company's billionaire founder Elon Musk said.
Winnipeg
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in historic Manitoba homicide
A Vancouver man has been charged in connection with a nearly 17-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a Manitoba woman.
-
-
5-year-old boy dead after being hit by vehicle while tobogganing: Winkler police
A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle while tobogganing in Winkler, Man.
Vancouver
-
B.C. employers sue workers for quitting without required notice
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who allegedly quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
-
Video surveillance inside the Winters Hotel shows man trying to put out fire
Surveillance video taken inside Vancouver's Winters Hotel shows attempts to extinguish the deadly blaze.
-
Flood, avalanche risks remain elevated throughout B.C.'s South Coast
The flood and avalanche risks remain elevated throughout British Columbia's South Coast, where atmospheric rivers continue to bring heavy rains along with unseasonably warm temperatures.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. heli-skiing company names pilot killed in crash
The pilot of the helicopter that went down in the remote backcountry outside Terrace, B.C., last Monday has been confirmed as one of the people killed in the crash.
-
Vancouver police ID victim, suspect in city's first homicide of 2024
A 39-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Vancouver's first homicide of 2024, according to police.
-
These 9 B.C. communities broke warm-weather records Sunday
Nine communities in B.C. saw their warmest Jan. 28 on record Sunday – with the mercury rising to nearly 15 C in one instance.