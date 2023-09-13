Josh Classen's forecast: Rain moves out and smoke moves in

A second straight wet start in Edmonton and area but rain moving through the region will push out by mid-morning.

After today, we get into a dry spell until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Clouds will be clearing this afternoon as the smoke increases and the wind picks up.

We're expecting WNW wind around 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon and again Thursday.

Air quality probably becomes moderate to high risk on the Air Quality Health Index this afternoon and Thursday looks worse than today.

The modelling indicates today and tomorrow will be the worst of it and then we SHOULD get some improvements Friday.

Temperatures will hit highs near 20 C today and Thursday before a weekend warming trend hits.

There's a short-lived upper ridge coming through that'll have the Edmonton area sitting in the mid 20s Friday through Sunday.

I still don't have a lot of confidence in the temperature outlook for next week.

BUT...I think most of the week will have highs somewhere in the 15 C to 20 C range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Rain moving out by mid-morning. Clearing & breezy this afternoon.

Becoming smoky.

High: 20

Tonight - A few clouds. Smoky. Wind easing.

9pm: 16

Thursday - Sunny, smoky & breezy. NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

Becoming smoky.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Mainly sunny. Smoke moving out.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19