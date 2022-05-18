Josh Classen's forecast: Set to get wet

wxblog May 18 2022

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Finland, Sweden officially apply for NATO membership

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island