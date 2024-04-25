Josh Classen's forecast: Short-lived cooldown, warming again for the weekend

After three straight days with highs of 19 C and 20 C highs, we'll see some cooler air settle in for today and Friday.

That said, it doesn't look like we'll be cold...just back to around average.

The historical average high for today and Friday is 13 C.

We'll see another two-day warm-up Saturday/Sunday and then settle back in to the 13 C range for Monday/Tuesday.

So, no extended warm or cool spells in the short-to-medium term forecast.

We have an area of low pressure sliding across northern Alberta today, with a trailing cold front.

There's some mixed precipitation across the north and some rain/snow mix in the foothills as well (snow at higher elevations in the mountains).

There will also be some showers along the cold front and it's possible we see a couple scattered showers in or near the Edmonton area late this morning.

I really don't think it'll amount to much and it's likely that most neighbourhoods will get missed.

Wind will probably be the bigger issue as we get some gusts to around 30-40 km/h this afternoon and early this evening.

Calmer conditions will prevail for Friday. Then...it turns gusty again Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight chance of a late-morning shower.

Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 30 km/h this afternoon.

High: 14

Tonight - Partly cloudy. Gusty early in the evening, calming overnight.

9pm: 10

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. Light wind.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Wind SE 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 13

Tuesday - Clearing.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 13