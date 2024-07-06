What you need to know to stay safe outside as temperatures rise

As things heat up in the capital region, Edmontonians are encouraged to stay safe and look out for each other while enjoying the outdoors.

CTV News Edmonton's Josh Classen expects temperatures next week in Edmonton to top 30 C for four or five consecutive days over the next 10 days.

Rob Griffith, lead meteorologist with Environment Canada said the heat is due to a high-pressure system moving into western Canada.

With the heat peaking later in the day, Griffith said overnight lows will also remain in the high-teens or higher.

"This type of heat can be dangerous, especially over the long periods of time that we'll be experiencing this week," he added. "So people do need to take care of themselves."

People or pets should never be left in a parked vehicle, and outdoor workers should take regular breaks in a cool place.

Edmontonians visit the City Hall Plaza fountain on July 5, 2024. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)The City of Edmonton's extreme heat response will come into effect Monday at 9 a.m. and last until July 12 at midnight unless the heat remains.

During the response, city peace officers will carry bottled water for vulnerable Edmontonians. Open city facilities like pools, libraries and recreation centres will also carry bottled water and welcome anyone needing a break from the heat.

"The big thing for all of this is rehydrate," said Dr. Chris Sikora, a medical officer of health with Alberta Health Services.

Drinking water will be accessible at dozens of water bottle-filling stations around the city, including 24 located in transit centres and LRT stations.

When it's hot, Sikora said some people are at greater risk. That includes people taking certain medications, children or seniors.

"It's important to keep a very close eye on those around you, especially those at extremes of age, either very young or very old," he added.

Signs of heat illness include fainting, extreme thirst, a lack of sweat, confusion and rapid breathing.

"As long as you're sweating you're OK. If you stop sweating, your body has lost too much water," Sikora said. "That's a very dangerous sign.

"People who are confused, light-headed – again, that's something very dangerous."

For those spending time outdoors, Sikora said sunscreen, protective clothing like hats or long sleeves, and plenty of water are key to staying safe.

"It's a great time to be outdoors, and we absolutely love spending time outdoors, with our families, with our pets, with our friends, just we have to be careful with it," he added.

Anyone concerned about a person outdoors can call 211 and press '3' for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion Team. Emergencies should be reported to 911.

For more information on water bottle station locations or the city's extreme heat response, visit the City of Edmonton's website.