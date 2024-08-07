Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke eases and temperatures start to rise

Wildfire smoke has (mostly) drifted south of the Edmonton region and the worst air quality in Alberta this morning is centred around Calgary and areas east to the Saskatchewan border.

Air Quality Health Index readings maxed out in the "very high risk" range Tuesday, but we're in the "low risk" range this morning and should stay there through the day.

There may still be a bit of a thin haze in parts of the Edmonton area today and Thursday. But, the modelling doesn't indicate a return to the really smoky conditions we had Tuesday.

There's a slight chance of some scattered showers popping up near Edmonton and over areas south toward Red Deer and Coronation this afternoon.

It doesn't look like any really significant moisture, but a few hit -and-miss showers are possible this afternoon/supper time.

Otherwise, just partly cloudy skies and temperatures back into the low 20s.

A gradual warming trend takes hold in the coming days with sunshine in the forecast for Thursday-Saturday and temperatures climbing into the 24-27 C range Friday-Sunday.

Long-range outlook stays warm with daytime highs in the mid 20s through to Wednesday/Thursday of next week (if not longer).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of scattered showers this afternoon.

High: 22

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

40% chance of showers or rain overnight.

Monday - 30% chance of morning showers, then clearing.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25