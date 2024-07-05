Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny days and heat ramping up
Edmonton has had just five days of 25 C or hotter since the start of May.
But, we're about to start a string of at least seven or more consecutive days hitting 25 C or hotter.
In fact...there's a chance we could go 10+ days with highs above 25 C and that'll likely include four or five consecutive days with highs of 30 C or hotter.
We'll be in the mid 20s for highs today and Saturday and then the hottest stretch of days starts Sunday and continues through next week with considerable uncertainty over when it'll break.
Thunderstorms are likely across northern Alberta today, increasing the risk of new fire starts from lightning.
We've had several wildfires sparked by lightning in the past few days and that will definitely be a concern again today.
There's also a chance of some showers or thunderstorms popping up in the foothills late this afternoon.
Those should stay south of Edmonton as they track ESE and mainly affect areas from around Red Deer south to Calgary.
But, I've put a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm into the forecast for Edmonton tonight. Most (probably all) of the activity should be south of the city, but it's not a zero chance for Edmonton, particularly in the south.
After tonight's SLIGHT chance of precipitation, it's hot and dry until the incoming upper ridge collapses.
That ridge should move in over Alberta on Sunday and it's not expected to collapse until Wednesday or Thursday of next week.
(Side note: When it does finally happen, we'll be on alert for severe weather across central Alberta.)
So...we'll be watching that early next week.
It'll be a bit different story in northern Alberta where a disturbance rippling across the top of the ridge may set off some thunderstorms late Monday, especially in the northeast.
So, you'll get a chance of thunderstorms across the north today and again Saturday (especially in the northeast).
Then...potentially more thunderstorms on Monday. None of those storms looks like it'll deliver any widespread significant moisture, so the lightning risk outweighs the potential moisture benefits.
Bottom line for Edmonton: Warm (but still within a couple degrees of average) today and Saturday in Edmonton.
Heat streak starts Sunday with temperatures much closer to record highs than the average high for AT LEAST the first half of next week.
Beyond Wednesday, we'll have to wait a few more days to see how it all plays out. (There's also the outside chance that some wildfire smoke works it's way south and that would throw a wrench into the outlook.)
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sunny this morning, a few clouds this afternoon.
High: 25
Tonight - A few clouds. Slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm.
9pm: 20
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 15
Afternoon High: 26
Sunday - Sunny.
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 29
Monday - Sunny.
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 31
Tuesday - Sunny.
Morning Low: 17
Afternoon High: 31
Wednesday - Mainly sunny. Slight risk of a late-day thunderstorm.
Morning Low: 18
Afternoon High: 32
