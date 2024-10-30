Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny today, but cooler and cloudier for Halloween

Get set for chillier mornings and some cooler afternoons starting tomorrow.

But, it looks like we'll get another slight warm up Sunday and Monday.

For today...sunny with a few clouds, light wind and an afternoon high near 5 C after starting the day a few degrees below 0 C.

Those temperatures are right on par with the seasonal averages.

Clouds start to push in overnight and although there's no real snow risk for anywhere in Alberta on Halloween, almost everybody will be looking at mostly cloudy skies or a mix of sun and cloud.

In the Edmonton area, we'll probably get some sunny breaks...but more cloud than sun.

Some cooler air slides in and temperatures will be in the 1 to 4 C range for a high Thursday afternoon.

I'm going with a high of 2 C...so...not DRAMATICALLY colder, but a bit cooler than the past few days.

Friday/Saturday will be in the same ballpark and mornings look like they'll drop into the -5 to -10 C range for Friday and Saturday.

Looking LONG range: The pattern is pretty much unchanged from the past few days.

We'll get a small bump in temperatures for Sunday/Monday (highs in the 4 to 7 C range) and then a small dip for Tuesday/Wednesday (highs in the 2 to 5 C range).

BUT...the end of next week is trending towards afternoon highs in the 6 to 11 C range. So, we'll see how that plays out.

As for snow, there are a couple minor chances for a few flurries, but no significant chance of accumulating snow any time snow.

That could always change if one of those "minor chances" decides to hit. However, I think it's possible that we'll get close to the middle of November without any real snow cover.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.

High: 5

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -1

Thursday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Light wind.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6