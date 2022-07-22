Josh Classen's forecast: Warm and not too stormy for the weekend

Clouds moving out this morning, giving way to sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

We'll hit a high around 24 C this afternoon in Edmonton. That's a bit cooler than yesterday's 28 C. But, it's right on par with average for this time of year.

We had a few showers and even a couple lightning strikes in the region late last night.

Areas just south and east of Edmonton continue to see a few spotty showers early this morning.

This afternoon, it'll be the foothills and southern Alberta that gets the showers and thunderstorms (possibly severe in the south).

Weekend's shaping up nicely with temperatures hitting the 27/28 C range for highs.

In Edmonton, temperatures will be in the 20s from about 10 a.m.-10 p.m. both days.

There IS a slight risk of a late-night/overnight shower or thunderstorm Saturday.

Areas west of Edmonton have a higher chance of seeing that develop in the evening hours of Saturday.

So, it's not like there's a ZERO chance of precipitation in the city this weekend. But, if it DOES hit...it'll be late at night and shouldn't amount to much.

Monday morning's rain will be steadier and more widespread. So, that's our next best hope for a slow and steady "rain" as opposed to scattered and isolated showers/thunderstorms.

LONG Range outlook:

Monday's rain will clear out by midday and that's probably our "coolest" day in Edmonton (high in the 21 to 24 C range).

Sunny for Tuesday/Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Near 30 C on Thursday with a risk of some late-day showers/thunderstorms.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Clearing this morning. Mainly sunny this afternoon.

High: 24

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Slight risk of a shower and/or thunderstorm overnight.

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28

Monday - 60% chance of showers in the morning. Then...a Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 23

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28