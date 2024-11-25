EDMONTON
    • Longtime member of Edmonton theatre community dies during 'A Christmas Carol' performance

    Julien Arnold (Source: Citadel Theatre) Julien Arnold (Source: Citadel Theatre)
    Edmonton's theatre community is in mourning after an actor died during a performance of A Christmas Carol at the Citadel Theatre on Sunday.

    "We are heartbroken to share that during the Nov. 24 performance of A Christmas Carol, a beloved cast member Julien Arnold, tragically passed away," a statement from the theatre emailed to CTV News Edmonton says.

    "A cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community, his presence brought joy, heart and depth to every role, and his artistic contributions - and big hugs - will be deeply missed."

    "We thank our front of house team, medical professionals from the audience, and EMS for their swift actions."

    Sunday marked the second night for the annual Christmas play, which is scheduled to run until Dec. 24.

    The theatre says there will be slight changes to the schedule for upcoming A Christmas Carol performances as performers and staff grieve the loss of their castmate.

    Anyone with tickets that will be affected by scheduling changes will be contacted.

    The playbill for the 2024 A Christmas Carol lists Arnold as Marley, Mr. Fezziwig, Banjo and a part of the ensemble.

    According to Arnold's online bio, he spent more than 25 years in Edmonton's theatre community.

    He worked on numerous productions at the Citadel, was a founding member of the Free Will Players theatre company and participated in productions at most of Edmonton's major theatres and theatre festivals. 

      BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

