Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell peaks today, but lasts all week

The big weather story continues to be the above-average temperatures that will stay right through the weekend.

BUT...there's a developing side story for tomorrow as the snow risk has shifted further north.

For the past few days, it's been looking like most (probably all) of the snow would be well to the south of the Edmonton area.

However, new modelling indicates that snow may actually hit the Edmonton region.

Although the HRDPS is now projecting several centimetres of accumulation for the area, I remain skeptical (for now) that we'll get a significant snowfall.

I still think most of the snow will fall south of the city, with several centimetres likely for the Red Deer region.

So...bottom line: There's a good deal of uncertainty with where exactly the snow zone will set up on Thursday.

I'm up to a 40-per cent chance of late-day flurries or snow for Edmonton on Thursday, with the outside chance of a couple centimetres of accumulation.

We'll have more on this later today and early Thursday.

If we get past Thursday without snow, we probably won't see much more snow on the ground between now and the mid-to-end of next week.

Temperatures peak in the 5 C to 8 C range this afternoon.

After today, we'll have highs in the 0 C to 4 C range for Thursday-Sunday. Mornings should be in the -3 C to -7 C range in the city (a couple degrees cooler in outlying areas).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

High: 6

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 3

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day flurries or snow.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 2

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 0