Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today, rain returns tonight and Thursday

Another upper low is set to push across southern Alberta in the coming days.

That system is still off the west coast today and moves across southern Alberta Thursday and Friday.

Out ahead of that upper low, we'll get to into the low 20s in the Edmonton area today. We're expecting more cloud than sunshine, but there will be some sunny breaks through today.

Wind is expected to pick up this afternoon, gusting to 30-40 km/h.

Some showers and thunderstorms will likely develop in central Alberta late this afternoon/early this evening.

As well, we'll have some heavier, steadier rain tonight and through the day Thursday in western Alberta.

The heaviest rain will likely be from Rocky Mountain House to Grande Cache. Between 50 and 80 mm is possible in that region.

For the Edmonton area, there's a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the area this evening, then a better chance of some showers or periods of rain after midnight and early Thursday morning.

We'll stay cloudy, breezy and cool through the day Thursday as temperatures hold steady near 15 C through most of Thursday.

AND...we'll have precipitation "in the area" most/all day. I'm not expecting it to pour all day in every neighbourhood in Edmonton.

But, the showers probably won't completely move out of the Edmonton region until Thursday night.

Behind the upper low, a weak upper ridge will develop for Friday-Sunday.

We should get some sunnier and warmer conditions to open the long weekend.

But... another upper low probably moves into southwestern Alberta on Canada Day Monday. So, I've thrown a slight chance of some showers into the forecast for Monday.

There's a LOT of uncertainty with the Monday outlook though.

The temperature trend has afternoon highs in the 20-25 C range from Friday through Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. Wind becoming E 20 gusting to 35 this afternoon.

High: 23

Tonight - 60% chance of a shower this evening, 80% chance of showers after midnight.

9pm: 21

Thursday - Cloudy with showers and occasional periods of rain.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

CANADA DAY

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22