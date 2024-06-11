Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, with a storm risk today... big cooldown Wednesday

It'll be a beautiful spring day in Edmonton but that may end on a stormy note.

Northern parts of the Edmonton region got hit by a thunderstorm Monday evening and we're under a storm risk again for late this afternoon and this evening.

For the second consecutive day, we'll get into the low 20s in Edmonton this afternoon.

Sunshine and light wind early in the day will give way to some increasing afternoon cloud and that chance of thunderstorms.

There's a risk of severe thunderstorms across central and north-central Alberta. The main threats are: Large hail and potentially damaging gusts (80-100 km/h), but there's also the possibility of a tornado.

Severe thunderstorm advisories will be issued later today. Remember, a WATCH means "potential"... A WARNING means "it's happening or about to happen".

Most areas will NOT see any severe weather. But, at this point in the day, it's impossible to say exactly where these severe storms will develop.

So, stay plugged in to weather conditions through the day.

Back to temperatures...

Edmonton's only had back-to-back 20-degree days a few times this spring:

May 9/10

May 27/28

June 1/2

And...there are no three or four-days stretches in the 20s.

That trend will continue as cooler air settles in for Wednesday. Cloudy, periods of rain, gusts to 50 km/h and temperatures topping out around 14 C Wednesday.

The heaviest, steadiest rain will be in east-central/northeast Alberta. But, the Edmonton region will almost certainly get at least SOME rain.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Morning sun, increasing afternoon cloud. 70% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

High: 24

Tonight - 70% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening.

9pm: 18

Wednesday - Cloudy with periods of light rain.

Wind: WNW 30 gusting to 50 km/h

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Cloudy in the morning, clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower/thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 16