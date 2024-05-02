Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer and drier weather to close the week

After picking up roughly 15 to 30 mm of precipitation in the Edmonton area over the past two days, drier conditions are on the way for the next few days.

More rain returns to the Edmonton region early next week starting either Monday or Tuesday.

But, we're not expecting any showers today, Friday or through the weekend.

Sun's breaking through the clouds today and temperatures should climb to around 13 C this afternoon.

Expect the wind to pick up midday and we'll have gusts in the 40 km/h range this afternoon and early this evening.

Calmer and sunnier conditions for Friday with a morning near 0 C and afternoon temperatures in the 14 C range.

Saturday looks relatively calm as well, then back some breeziness for Sunday.

Afternoon highs in the mid to upper teens this weekend in the city.

Elsewhere:

Morning snow in the foothills and across southern Alberta will continue through the day. Snowfall warnings remain in effect for Canmore and areas south through Pincher Creek/Waterton.

About 5 to 10 cm is expected in the warning zone today, ending tonight.

We also have some flurries/wet snow in east-central Alberta that should taper off later today.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

Wind becoming N 20 gusting to 40 km/h midday and through the afternoon.

High: 13

Tonight - Clearing overnight. Breezy in the evening, calming overnight.

9pm: 8

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 14

Saturday - Partly cloudy. Light wind.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 18

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 15

Tuesday - Cloudy. 60% chance of rain.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 12