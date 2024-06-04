Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer, drier trend sets in after today

Clouds and some showers in the Edmonton region again this morning. But...I don't think this will turn into the heavier, steady rain that we had through most of Monday.

The rain zone will lift north of the Edmonton area by midday and we'll get some sunny breaks and temperatures climbing into the mid teens.

Some thunderstorms will likely develop in northwestern and north-central Alberta late this afternoon and/or early this evening. So, we may see one or two of those push through the Edmonton region late today.

The primary threats from those storms will be localized downpours, hail and strong wind gusts.

Even if we don't see one of those thunderstorms, wind is expected to pick up midday and through this afternoon. We're expecting westerly wind around 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

Wednesday looks windy as well. Roughly 20-30 km/h west wind with gusts in the 50-60 km/h range is likely for most of the day Wednesday.

BUT...we should start a dry spell Wednesday. Sunny with a few clouds for the Edmonton area Wednesday-Friday and temperatures should get to around 20 C for afternoon highs.

The weekend is a bit more of an uncertainty, particularly with regard to temperatures.

As of now, it looks like we'll get to at least the low 20s, possibly mid 20s for afternoon highs and early indications are that we'll see similar temperatures through next week.

Elsewhere in AB: It's shaping up to be a soggy week in northeastern Alberta, particularly the Fort McMurray region and north. That area will probably see showers or steady rain right through to Friday, with the possibility for 50+ mm of rain.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few showers in the area this morning.

Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon. 60% chance of showers, risk of a thunderstorm late this afternon.

Wind becoming W 20 gusting to 40 km/h midday and this afteroon.

High: 17

Tonight - 60% chance of showers, risk of a thunderstorm this evening.

Cloudy periods & breezy overnight.

9pm: 12

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds. Wind W 20-30 gusting 50-60 km/h.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24