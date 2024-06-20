Josh Classen's forecast: Summer starts and so does a warm spell

EDMONTON
    It's the summer solstice, our "longest day" of the year (most daylight).

    We'll get 17 hours, two minutes and 45 seconds of daylight today. That's about four seconds more daylight than Wednesday and Friday.

    Days will get shorter from here on out.

    We'll lose five minutes of daylight by the end of the month and about an hour-and-half by the end of July.

    Days may be getting shorter, but they're also getting warmer in the short-term.

    Edmonton was JUST shy of 20 C on Wednesday (high of 19.2 C).

    But, we'll crack into the low 20s today and Friday.

    Today's high of 22 C will be our warmest day since last Friday.

    Highs around 27 C this weekend will be our warmest days so far this year.

    Looking LONG range: It appears we'll slide back closer to average (highs in the 21/22 C range) for next week.

     

    Precipitation outlook:

    Some scattered showers and thunderstorms will bubble up in parts of central, western and southern Alberta this afternoon.

    It looks like most (probably all) of that activity will avoid Edmonton today.

    Friday has a better chance of seeing an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

    The timing of that will play a big role in determining just how warm we get.

    Sunday evening also has a chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm in the Edmonton region.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

    SUMMER SOLSTICE

    High: 22

     

    Tonight - A few clouds.

    9pm: 16

     

    Friday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds. 40% chance of an afternoon or early-evening shower or thunderstorm.

    Morning Low: 10

    Afternoon High: 23

     

    Saturday - Mainly sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

    Morning Low: 12

    Afternoon High: 27

     

    Sunday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

    Morning Low: 15

    Afternoon High: 27

     

    Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: 13

    Afternoon High: 21

     

    Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: 10

    Afternoon High: 23  

