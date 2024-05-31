EDMONTON
    • 'It's all in fun': Kelowna man cuts giant Oilers logo into his front lawn

    Jeff Krause cuts an Oilers logo into the lawn of his Kelowna home to support the Edmonton Oilers playoff runs. (Credit: Jeff Krause) Jeff Krause cuts an Oilers logo into the lawn of his Kelowna home to support the Edmonton Oilers playoff runs. (Credit: Jeff Krause)
    An Oilers fan in Kelowna, B.C. is sharing his support for the team through a massive display in front of his home.

    Jeff Krause has cut a giant Oilers logo into his front lawn in support of the team's Stanley Cup run.

    It's not the first time he's made the gesture.

    "The first year after we moved into Kelowna, the Oilers went to the Stanley Cup Finals, so they went great to game seven against Carolina Hurricanes," Krause told CTV News Edmonton on Friday.

    "That's when we got the idea, 'Why don't we try to cut the logo into the front lawn?' And so we did it in 2006. And then we've kind of carried that on ever since."

    Krause said they missed 2017, but have kept up the tradition the last three years.

    He says the response from his Vancouver Canuck-loving community has been mostly positive.

    "People drive by, they'll honk the horn. They'll stop and take a picture. People jump out, little kids jump out, and mom and dad take a picture. It's all in fun."

    Krause says he freehands the logo, but has a few tips for anyone who wants to try it themselves.

    "You just cut your circle, just do your radius so that. You have to measure it out and get it right so you don't run out of lawn. But once the circle is cut, everything else is freehand. It's all done with a lawn mower and you just drop the lawn mower down and you start cutting the letters in." 

