    Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend begins

    Another cool morning across central and north-central Alberta, but warmer air starts to push in through the day and we'll get close to 20 C in Edmonton.

    The city hasn't been above 20 C since last Friday and we may not QUITE get above 20 C today.

    But, we'll be several degrees warmer than the highs of 14 C that we had Monday and Tuesday.

    Some showers and thunderstorms will develop in southern Alberta this afternoon, but we're not expecting any precipitation in the Edmonton region.

    It should be a sunny day with just a few clouds this afternoon.

    Sunny and into the low 20s for the summer solstice Thursday. Edmonton will likely get to 22 or 23 C in the afternoon.

    That'll start a string of four consecutive days in the 20s (five days if we get above 20.0 C today).

    A stretch of 20-something highs that long hasn't happened yet this year.

    We haven't even had a three-day stretch of days in the 20s, just a couple back-to-backs.

    But, we'll hit the low 20s Thursday and then mid to upper 20s for Friday-Sunday.

    AND...Edmonton probably gets it's hottest day of the year (so far) this weekend.

    The "hottest" days so far are:

    • May 10: 25.7 C 
    • June 11: 25.0 C

    Saturday and Sunday should both get to at least 26 C (I have highs of 28 C for now).

    The warm spell won't last beyond the weekend, though. ANOTHER upper trough takes over early next week.

    That cooler air aloft brings us back into a cloudy, showery pattern with daytime highs in the 15 to 20 C range for Monday/Tuesday.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

    High: 20

     

    Tonight - A few clouds.

    9pm: 16

     

    Thursday - Mainly sunny.

    SUMMER SOLSTICE

    Morning Low: 8

    Afternoon High: 23

     

    Friday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds. Slight risk of a late-day shower.

    Morning Low: 11

    Afternoon High: 25

     

    Saturday - Mainly sunny.

    Morning Low: 12

    Afternoon High: 28

     

    Sunday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

    Morning Low: 15

    Afternoon High: 28

     

    Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

    Morning Low: 13

    Afternoon High: 19  

    Canada's population tops 41 million

    Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.

