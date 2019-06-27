We should be getting used to this by now. A mix of sun and cloud through most of the day, punctuated by showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday afternoon's storms turned severe over PARTS (not all) of the Edmonton Metro Region with localized flooding and hail. Today's storms have the potential to do the same.

Again, not everyone will get severe weather. In fact, MOST people won't. But, we WILL have some showers and thunderstorms in the Edmonton region this afternoon and the possibility for a severe storm exists.

Storms are already firing in the Red Deer to Calgary region this morning. The HIGHEST risk of severe weather today will be from about Red Deer-Ponoka southeast towards Medicine Hat.

Expect large hail, damaging wind and downpours. PLUS, EnviroCan is indicating a slight tornado risk in the Drumheller to Oyen area.

Elsewhere, Grande Prairie has a third straight day with a risk of funnel clouds. (but, no real chance of a tornado)

Steadier, heavier rain will develop overnight and early Friday around Edmonton with roughly 15-30mm possible by late Friday.

Rainfall Warnings are in effect for areas further west. 50-70mm is possible by Saturday morning in areas from Devon to Hinton and Whitecourt to Rocky Mountain House.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 70% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms this afternoon.

High: 21

Evening - Cloudy. 80% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms overnight.

Risk of heavier, steadier rain after midnight.

9pm: 16

Friday - Rain in the morning, tapering off to Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 17

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of afternoon showers. Risk of a thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Increasing cloud. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21