Severe thunderstorm warning in Edmonton, Red Deer and west-central Alberta

It was a beautiful spring day in Edmonton, but it's ending on a stormy note.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas, as well as regions of the city south along the QE2 through Red Deer and Calgary, at 5:15 p.m.

The primary threats from these storms are strong and potentially damaging wind gusts (70+ km/h possible), hail and downpours.

The long line of storms is moving east-northeast at 45-50 km/h.

Most of the Edmonton region will not see severe gusts or hail, but a few neighbourhoods will.

The storms will leave the city by about 8 p.m. to the east-northeast, exiting the west end a bit earlier. A second wave of thunderstorms is possible around 9-10 p.m.

ECCC issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 5:09 p.m. for the Red Deer and Olds regions, with storms producing powerful and potentially damaging wind gusts. The storms are moving east-northeast and should be out of the area early this evening.

ECCC also issued a severe warning at 4:35 p.m. for areas near Grande Cache, Botten and Amundson. The storm is capable of producing up to nickel-sized hail.

Stay tuned to CTV News Edmonton at 6 p.m. for the latest updates.

An earlier severe warning for areas near Alder Flats has ended.

Reminder: a WATCH means potential for severe weather, while a WARNING means the severe storms are occurring or imminent.

Once severe storms start to develop, warnings will be issued.

High over 20 C, clouds develop in afternoon, thunderstorms

For the second consecutive day, we got into the low 20s in Edmonton this afternoon.

Sunshine and light wind early in the day gave way to increasing afternoon cloud then thunderstorms.

Edmonton's only had back-to-back 20-degree days a few times this spring:

May 9/10

May 27/28

June 1/2

And there are no three or four-days stretches in the 20s.

That trend will continue as cooler air settles in for Wednesday. Cloudy, periods of rain, gusts to 50 km/h and temperatures topping out around 14 C Wednesday.

The heaviest, steadiest rain will be in east-central/northeast Alberta.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Wednesday - Cloudy with periods of light rain.

Wind: WNW 30 gusting to 50 km/h

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday - Cloudy in the morning, clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower/thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 16